Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.28% to Rs 113.09 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 6.65% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.28% to Rs 113.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.09110.576.857.455.665.575.334.973.693.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News