Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 19.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.33% to Rs 83.57 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 19.55% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.33% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.5782.4714.0813.8214.2812.0712.6510.8710.098.44

