Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

Located along the stretch between Man and Merak villages on the eastern border of Ladakh, this area has long struggled with zero connectivity and no telecom network availability, leaving a vast corridor of approximately 50 km without coverage. High-speed network rollout in these villages marks a transformative moment, enabling residents, security forces, and tourists to stay connected in one of India's toughest terrains.
With this deployment, the entire route between Chushul and Pangong Tso is connected, significantly boosting the tourism potential of this globally renowned destination.
