Bharti Airtel expands its network to Ladakh's remote villages of Man and Merak

Bharti Airtel announced that it has expanded its network footprint to Man and Merak, two of the remotest villages located on the Eastern Border of Ladakh, near the world-famous Pangong Lake. With this milestone deployment, Airtel has become the only service provider to bring reliable mobile connectivity to this strategically significant and difficult-to-reach region.

Located along the stretch between Man and Merak villages on the eastern border of Ladakh, this area has long struggled with zero connectivity and no telecom network availability, leaving a vast corridor of approximately 50 km without coverage. High-speed network rollout in these villages marks a transformative moment, enabling residents, security forces, and tourists to stay connected in one of India's toughest terrains.