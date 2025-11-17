GB Global reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.37% to Rs 23.36 crore

GB Global reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.37% to Rs 23.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.3635.06-23.93-1.634.328.620.553.7902.67

