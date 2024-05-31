Duropack standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 7.68 crore

Net profit of Duropack declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.93% to Rs 2.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 31.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

