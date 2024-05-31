Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supertex Industries standalone net profit declines 90.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Supertex Industries standalone net profit declines 90.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 40.37 crore

Net profit of Supertex Industries declined 90.16% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.73% to Rs 90.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.3732.16 26 90.4868.17 33 OPM %2.588.36 -4.355.12 - PBDT0.321.13 -72 1.061.14 -7 PBT0.150.78 -81 0.320.20 60 NP0.060.61 -90 0.110.05 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Supertex Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

TTL Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story