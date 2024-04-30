Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.66% to Rs 379.94 croreNet profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 50.97% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.66% to Rs 379.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 532.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.31% to Rs 83.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 1709.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2102.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News