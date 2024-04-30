Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales decline 28.66% to Rs 379.94 crore

Net profit of Dwarikesh Sugar Industries declined 50.97% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.66% to Rs 379.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 532.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.31% to Rs 83.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 1709.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2102.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales379.94532.55 -29 1709.572102.96 -19 OPM %19.2616.23 -11.9910.20 - PBDT68.4382.40 -17 196.49202.74 -3 PBT55.7969.59 -20 143.99152.50 -6 NP22.8946.69 -51 83.52104.81 -20

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

