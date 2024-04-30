Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Oil Corporation consolidated net profit declines 49.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.56% to Rs 198649.76 crore

Net profit of Indian Oil Corporation declined 49.96% to Rs 5148.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10289.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.56% to Rs 198649.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203872.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 326.16% to Rs 41729.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9792.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 776351.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 841755.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales198649.76203872.27 -3 776351.85841755.91 -8 OPM %6.038.68 -9.743.65 - PBDT11513.3917046.76 -32 73153.9028218.74 159 PBT7419.6413758.61 -46 57287.7915037.69 281 NP5148.8710289.82 -50 41729.699792.12 326

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Energy stocks slide

Sensex adds 39 pts; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Market at day's high; Nifty above 22,100; VIX slumps 4.5%

Indices trade with minor cuts; oil &amp; gas shares snap 9-day rally

Nifty below 22,000 level; oil &amp; gas shares decline

Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit rises 14.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 87.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Newgen Software Tech hits lifetime high as Q4 PAT climbs 54% QoQ

Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story