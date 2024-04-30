Bharat Wire Ropes consolidated net profit rises 36.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 147.16 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 36.01% to Rs 21.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 147.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 162.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 54.59% to Rs 96.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 621.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 589.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

147.16162.33621.84589.0625.3128.1326.3523.5633.8339.67149.91117.2628.5234.46128.7596.6121.6815.9496.2062.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News