Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DXY Futures Surge Above 105 Mark As US Inflation Stays Stubbornly High; US PPI Eyed For Further Cues

DXY Futures Surge Above 105 Mark As US Inflation Stays Stubbornly High; US PPI Eyed For Further Cues

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index futures rallied to a 5 month high above 105 mark following hotter than expected US inflation data that further delays possibility of a Federal rate cut. Data from US yesterday showed that headline inflation increased to 3.5% on year in March, up from 3.2% in February and beating the 3.4% expected. This was also this highest level since October last year. Core CPI measurement, excluding volatile food and energy costs reflected February's increase with an annual rise of 3.8% in March. The dollar index futures that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies climbed 1% and hit a high of 105.09 in immediate reaction to the data and is currently quoting at 105.03, almost unchanged on the day. US benchmark treasury yields also spiked to 4.55% that could keep the greenback at elevated levels. Investors now look ahead to Thursdays US producer price index report and ECB monetary policy for further insights on currency movements. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD edged below the psychological levels and are quoting at $1.0765 and $1.2544 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dollar Index Descends On Dovish Fed Remarks; Gives Up 103 Mark

Dollar Index Slips Below 104 Mark; Fed Minutes, US CPI Awaited

US Dollar Strengthens 1.9% On Monthly Basis In January Amid Reduced Probability Of Federal Rate Cut, Notes RBI

INR Exhibits Least Volatility Among Major Currencies In January, Notes RBI

Dollar Index Steadies Just Below 103 Mark; Awaits Further Cues On Federal Stance

Varun Beverages to invest in two renewable energy companies

DCX Systems appoints Diwakaraiah N J as CFO

Bondada Engineering incorporates WOS in India

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 142.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Markobenz Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story