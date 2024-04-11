Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 142.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 142.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 69.49% to Rs 114.60 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 142.66% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 69.49% to Rs 114.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.44% to Rs 4.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.51% to Rs 457.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 840.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales114.60375.58 -69 457.96840.38 -46 OPM %2.97-0.01 -0.860.10 - PBDT4.611.85 149 6.513.30 97 PBT4.611.85 149 6.503.30 97 NP3.471.43 143 4.882.88 69

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

