Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Markobenz Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Markobenz Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 12.48 crore

Net profit of Markobenz Ventures reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 23.85 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.480 0 23.850 0 OPM %10.020 -7.340 - PBDT1.25-0.06 LP 2.20-0.17 LP PBT1.25-0.06 LP 2.20-0.17 LP NP1.25-0.06 LP 2.20-0.17 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ashiana Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 207.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashiana Housing gains on recording multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

Brigade Ent rises on inking pact with PVP Ventures

Pratik Panels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Betala Global Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashapuri Gold Ornament standalone net profit rises 10166.67% in the March 2024 quarter

PVR Inox opens 9-screen multiplex in Kochi

INR Settles Higher On Positive Equities And Muted Dollar Overseas

Market inches upward, eye US data for direction

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story