Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd has added 44.85% over last one month compared to 3.44% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 5.02% rise in the SENSEX

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd gained 14.47% today to trade at Rs 1273.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.34% to quote at 28281.44. The index is down 3.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Technologies Ltd increased 5.98% and Allied Digital Services Ltd added 4.94% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 19.97 % over last one year compared to the 4.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.