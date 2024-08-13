Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.62% to Rs 2.62 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.43% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.621.8590.4687.572.371.622.371.612.051.40

