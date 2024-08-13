Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Dynamic Archistructures standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 41.62% to Rs 2.62 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Archistructures rose 46.43% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 41.62% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.621.85 42 OPM %90.4687.57 -PBDT2.371.62 46 PBT2.371.61 47 NP2.051.40 46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly below flatline in pre-open; HDFC Bank down 2%

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story