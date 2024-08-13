Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.31 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 196.97% to Rs 1.96 croreNet Loss of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens reported to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 196.97% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.960.66 197 OPM %-41.33-127.27 -PBDT-1.21-1.02 -19 PBT-1.25-1.11 -13 NP-2.31-2.42 5
