Dynamic Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sheetal Cool Products Ltd, D-Link India Ltd, TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd and Ashima Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2024.

Dynamic Cables Ltd surged 14.70% to Rs 498.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49953 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17329 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd spiked 10.10% to Rs 468.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4079 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd soared 9.73% to Rs 373.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19816 shares in the past one month.

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd exploded 9.72% to Rs 17.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19581 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29195 shares in the past one month.

Ashima Ltd advanced 8.41% to Rs 22.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

