Qgo Finance standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 21.50% to Rs 3.73 crore

Net profit of Qgo Finance rose 100.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.57% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.733.07 21 14.0511.57 21 OPM %91.9689.90 -88.9787.47 - PBDT1.090.72 51 3.572.58 38 PBT0.950.57 67 3.362.37 42 NP0.880.44 100 2.651.76 51

First Published: May 13 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

