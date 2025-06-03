E I T A India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.34% to Rs 124.57 crore

Net profit of E I T A India reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.34% to Rs 124.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.06% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 511.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 590.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.