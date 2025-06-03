Deepak Builders rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 143-cr unity mall project

Deepak Builders and Engineers India rose 4.03% to Rs 152.25 after the company announced that it had emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Rs 142.60 crore Unity Mall EPC project at HSIIDC Industrial Estate, Karnal, Haryana.

The order includes planning, design, engineering, procurement, construction, and other associated works. The value of the order is Rs 142.60 crore (including GST), and the project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Deepak Builders and Engineers India is a construction company specializing in administrative, institutional, and industrial buildings; hospitals; stadiums; residential complexes; and other construction activities.

The company's standalone net profit declined 66.9% to Rs 11.20 crore, while revenue from operations rose 18.7% to Rs 224.32 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.