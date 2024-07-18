E2E Networks hits the roof after Q1 PAT rises 45% YoY in FY25

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
E2E Networks hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1692.10 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.48% to Rs 10.14 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 6.97 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged to Rs 41.66 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 19.81 crore in same quarter last year.

profit before tax (PBT) increased 58.85% YoY to Rs 13.55 crore in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses stood at Rs 28.10 crore, steepy higher than Rs 11.28 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Purchase of services and consumables was at Rs 6.67 crore (up 47.24%YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 5.10 crore (up 46.13% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 3.36 crore (up 1580% YoY) during the period under review.

E2E Networks is the leading hyperscaler from India with focus on advanced Cloud GPU infrastructure, the company provides accelerated cloud computing solutions, including cutting-edge Cloud GPUs like NVIDIA A100/H100 GPUs and upcoming H100 on the Cloud, making it the leading IAAS provider focused on advanced Cloud GPU capabilities in India.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

