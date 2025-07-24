EaseMyTrip collaborates with Timbuckdo

To make student travel more affordable and accessible
EaseMyTrip announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Timbuckdo, a leading student-focused social commerce platform. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to make travel more affordable, accessible, and aspirational for students across India through exclusive, curated discounts on flights, buses, hotels, and experiences.
This landmark initiative will combine EaseMyTrip's trusted travel infrastructure with Timbuckdo's deep engagement within India's student ecosystem to unlock never-before-seen discounts and access for India's Gen Z population.
"EaseMyTrip has always believed in making travel accessible to all, through this partnership with Timbuckdo, we are unlocking significant value for the student segmenta demographic that is deeply aspirational, digitally savvy, and hungry to explore. We are excited to empower their travel dreams through deeper discounts and curated travel solutions." said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
