Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has been awarded a 300 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis ('SWRO') Mega Desalination Plant at Yanbu, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia valued at approximately USD 272 million (SAR 1,019 million / Rs 2,332 crore) by the Saudi Water Authority (SWA).

This Project encompasses the scope of design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of a 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant, to be developed on a greenfield site located along the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

