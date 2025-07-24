Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Va Tech Wabag bags 300 MLD desalination project in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Va Tech Wabag (WABAG) has been awarded a 300 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sea Water Reverse Osmosis ('SWRO') Mega Desalination Plant at Yanbu, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia valued at approximately USD 272 million (SAR 1,019 million / Rs 2,332 crore) by the Saudi Water Authority (SWA).

This Project encompasses the scope of design, engineering, supply, construction, and commissioning of a 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant, to be developed on a greenfield site located along the west coast of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CMS Info Systems slips after Q1 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 94 crore

INR likely to bounce back amid sharp dollar weakness overseas

Barometers edge lower in early trade; Nifty below 25,200 level

BEML gains after securing Rs 294-cr defence order

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slides 0.63%

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story