CMS Info Systems slips after Q1 PAT slides 4% QoQ to Rs 94 crore

CMS Info Systems declined 1.09% to Rs 497.15 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 4.08% to Rs 93.58 crore on a 1.35% rise in revenue to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company reported a 3.07% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.58 crore, on a 4.67% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 125.60 crore, registering a growth of 3.57% from the Rs 121.27 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 5.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 518.17 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 93.15 (up 8.35% YoY), and finance cost was at Rs 4.12 crore (up 10.16%) during the period under review. Operating EBITDA grew 3.6% YoY to Rs 157.8 crore. EBITDA margin slipped to 25.15% in Q1 FY26 as against 25.41% in Q1 FY25. On the segmental front, cash management services revenue stood at Rs 417.04 crore (up 7.74% YoY), while revenue from managed services business was Rs 244.02 crore (up 10.38% YoY) and card services revenue was at Rs 13.75 crore (down 23.01% YoY) during the quarter under review.

The company reported 1.53 lakh business touchpoints in its Cash Logistics segment, registering 9% YoY growth. ⁣ Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman and CEO of CMS Info Systems, said, We grew topline by 5% and PAT by 3% in a seasonally weak quarter amid subdued consumption trends. We continue to focus on executing our order book while maintaining a stable business profile. With the Securens acquisition, our HAWKAI brand will scale to a market-leading position, more than 2X of its closest competitor. Meanwhile, the company has announced a strategic acquisition in the Vision AI space. CMS will invest around Rs 80 crore to acquire up to 100% stake in Securens Systems, the fourth-largest player in the AIoT-based remote monitoring services industry.