BEML gains after securing Rs 294-cr defence order

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
BEML advanced 2.06% to Rs 4,374.20 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6X6 vehicles.

According to an exchange filing, the official announcement was made on 23 July 2025, after market hours.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 11.97% to Rs 287.55 crore while revenue from operations rose 9.17% to Rs 1,652.53 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

