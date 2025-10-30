EaseMyTrip wins tender under Punjab Govt's Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

EaseMyTrip has been awarded the tender for the Bathinda cluster under the Punjab Government's Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. As part of this project, EaseMyTrip will operate and manage pilgrimage tours for over two lakh pilgrims from all constituencies of Bathinda to Amritsar over the next 12 months.

The Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojana was flagged off by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, at his constituency, Dhuri, marking the official commencement of the pilgrimage. The initiative has been launched to ensure a comfortable and well-coordinated travel experience for devotees visiting the Golden Temple and other prominent religious sites in Amritsar.