India's electronics exports spike around 42% in first half of this fiscal

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Indias electronics exports surged by 41.9%, reaching USD 22.2 billion during AprilSeptember 2025, compared to USD 15.6 billion in the same period last year. Smartphone exports grew by an impressive 58%, touching USD 13.38 billion, up from USD 8.47 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. In FY 202425, India recorded USD 38.6 billion in electronics exports, a 32.6% year-on-year increase, firmly establishing its expanding role in global value chains. India now ranks as the third-largest smartphone exporter globally.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

