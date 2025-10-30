Nifty below 25,950; metal shares decline

The frontline indices continued to trade with modest losses in the mid-morning trade, tracking weak global cues after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected but signaled that it may be the last reduction for 2025. The Nifty traded below the 25,950 mark, while metal stocks declined after advancing in past trading sessions.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 404.42 points or 0.46% to 84,596.03. The Nifty 50 index fell 117.60 points or 0.45% to 25,937.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index was flat, while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,793 shares rose and 2,062 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged. US-China trade deal US President Donald Trump said his meeting with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping was amazing, adding that both sides reached consensus on several key issues. Trump stated that China would immediately resume purchases of soybeans and continue exports of rare earth materials to the US. He further said the US would reduce tariffs on Chinese goods to 47% from 57%, indicating that a trade deal between the two nations would be signed soon. Additionally, Trump agreed to reduce tariffs on China pertaining to fentanyl-related products to 10%.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index declined 0.73% to 11,857.20. The index shed 0.45% in the past trading session. Steel Authority of India (down 2.88%), Jindal Stainless (down 2.55%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.68%), Vedanta (down 1.68%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.3%), Tata Steel (down 1.21%), APL Apollo Tubes (down 1.2%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.18%), NMDC (down 0.91%) and Jindal Steel (down 0.7%) tumbled. Stocks in Spotlight: Vaibhav Global soared 12.30% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore on 10.16% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 877.31 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Larsen & Toubro added 2.01% after the company reported a 15.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,926.09 crore on 10.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 67,983.53 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a rate cut in December was far from a foregone conclusion. The US Fed on Wednesday slashed the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to bring it to 3.75%-4%. Japans central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% in its first policy meeting after Sanae Takaichi assumed office as prime minister earlier this month. Inflation in Japan has remained above the Bank of Japans 2% target for the 41st consecutive month. Investors await signals from the first in-person meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Trump began his second term.