Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 0.34% to Rs 67.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 438.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 376.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.438.90376.5753.1157.0496.0697.3388.4890.0267.6567.42

