East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing standalone net profit rises 54.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of East India Drums & Barrels Manufacturing rose 54.88% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.83% to Rs 65.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 56.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.65.8256.347.385.523.171.412.370.871.270.82

