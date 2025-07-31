Laxmi India Finance IPO subscribed 1.85 times

The offer received bids for 2.09 crore shares as against 1.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Laxmi India Finance received bids for 2,09,59,744 shares as against 1,13,12,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (31 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 July 2025 and it will close on 31 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 150 and 158 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 94 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists of fresh issue of 1.045 crore equity shares to raise Rs 156.80 crore at the lower band of Rs 150 per share (face value Rs 5 per share) and Rs 165.17 crore at the upper band of Rs 158 per share.

The issue also has offer for sale (OFS) of 56.39 lakh equity shares from promoter and promoter group to raise Rs 89.09 crore at upper price band. The promoter shareholding will decline to 60.5% post- IPO from 89.1% pre-IPO. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for augmenting the capital base to meet future capital requirements. The issue will bring the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges, including enhancing brand image among existing and potential customers and creation of a public market for the equity shares in India. Laxmi India Finance, incorporated in 1996, is a non-deposit taking NBFC focused on serving underserved customers in rural, semi-urban, and urban areas across five states. Its loan portfolio includes MSME, vehicle, and construction loans, with MSME loans contributing over 76% of its Rs 1,277 crore AUM as of March 2025. The company operates 158 branches and serves over 35,000 customers.

With a capital adequacy ratio of 20.80% and improved credit rating of A- (Positive) from Acuite, it leverages technology across operations and maintains a strong risk management framework. Promoted by Deepak Baid, Laxmi India has recorded robust growth with a two-year AUM CAGR of 36%. Ahead of the IPO, Laxmi India Finance on Monday, 28 July 2025, raised Rs 5 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.16 lakh shares at Rs 158 each to 11 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.01 crore and sales of Rs 245.71 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.