Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 140.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.19% to Rs 819.28 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 140.36% to Rs 15.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.19% to Rs 819.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 820.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.819.28820.887.076.4044.4433.7521.2810.2415.966.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News