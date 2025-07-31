Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR recovers from record low levels but broader outlook remains cautious

INR recovers from record low levels but broader outlook remains cautious

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee recovered 22 paise from its all-time low to 87.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, amid lower crude prices and slight pullback in dollar. US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and a penalty for buying Russian Crude has severely dragged the rupee to lifetime lows in the previous session. Yesterday, rupee plunged 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years and recovered some lost ground today but the broader outlook remains cautious. Indian shares fluctuated before ending lower on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on India starting August 1, along with an additional unspecified penalty for buying oil and defense equipment from Russia. The benchmark BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending the session down 296.28 points, or 0.36 percent, at 81,185.58 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 24,768.35, down 86.70 points, or 0.35 percent, from its previous close. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.66 against the greenback, touched an intra-day low of 87.74 and a high of 87.51 against the American currency. On the NSE, USDINR futures rose 0.25% to 87.78.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta slides after Q1 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 4,457 cr

RBI says non-food bank credit rises 10.2%

M&B Engineering IPO subscribed 2.90 times

National Securities Depository IPO subscribed 5.03 times

Indices snap 2-day winning streak on US tariff shock and F&O expiry volatility

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story