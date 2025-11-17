East West Freight Carriers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.70 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.12% to Rs 55.17 crore

Net Loss of East West Freight Carriers reported to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.12% to Rs 55.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 68.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.1768.21-0.453.75-1.880.87-2.270.34-1.70-0.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News