Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 66.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.21% to Rs 77.86 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 66.06% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.21% to Rs 77.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.8682.143.209.363.037.291.546.892.046.01

