Bazel International consolidated net profit declines 52.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.35% to Rs 1.14 crore

Net profit of Bazel International declined 52.31% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.35% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.140.8359.6577.110.480.650.500.610.310.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News