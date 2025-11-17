Growington Ventures India consolidated net profit rises 102.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 379.02% to Rs 27.40 crore

Net profit of Growington Ventures India rose 102.13% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 379.02% to Rs 27.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.27.405.724.0913.811.270.841.230.780.950.47

