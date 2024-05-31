Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 347.08% to Rs 11.49 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 347.08% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 298.39% to Rs 19.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

11.492.5719.764.96-4.35-5.84-8.55-10.480.080.12-0.031.010.080.12-0.031.000.050.04-0.030.79

