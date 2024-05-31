Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastcoast Steel standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 347.08% to Rs 11.49 crore

Net profit of Eastcoast Steel rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 347.08% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 298.39% to Rs 19.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.492.57 347 19.764.96 298 OPM %-4.35-5.84 --8.55-10.48 - PBDT0.080.12 -33 -0.031.01 PL PBT0.080.12 -33 -0.031.00 PL NP0.050.04 25 -0.030.79 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

