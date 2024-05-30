Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 59.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.7714.36 3 59.5359.84 -1 OPM %0.81-4.53 -1.39-4.81 - PBDT-0.59-1.47 60 -1.90-6.03 68 PBT-0.82-1.89 57 -3.12-7.68 59 NP-0.71-1.61 56 -2.95-7.23 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Financial Assistance For Rubber Sector Raised By 23% To Rs 708.69 Crore For FY25 &amp; FY26

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tinna Rubber &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 131.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 6.43% in the December 2023 quarter

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Andhra Pradesh Tanneries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story