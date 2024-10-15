Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Sales rise 1593.33% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1593.33% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.540.15 1593 OPM %2.760 -PBDT0.070 0 PBT0.070 0 NP0.070 0

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

