Premium Capital Market & Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1593.33% to Rs 2.54 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1593.33% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.540.152.7600.0700.0700.070

