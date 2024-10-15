HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 32.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.96% to Rs 887.21 croreNet profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 32.09% to Rs 576.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.96% to Rs 887.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 643.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales887.21643.08 38 OPM %79.2974.81 -PBDT872.15601.08 45 PBT858.41588.09 46 NP576.61436.52 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News