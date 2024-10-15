HDFC Asset Management Company consolidated net profit rises 32.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.96% to Rs 887.21 crore

Net profit of HDFC Asset Management Company rose 32.09% to Rs 576.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 436.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.96% to Rs 887.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 643.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.887.21643.0879.2974.81872.15601.08858.41588.09576.61436.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp