HDFC Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit rises 15.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 16613.72 crore

Net profit of HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 15.07% to Rs 435.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 378.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 16613.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14797.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16613.7214797.21-1.86-2.81-30.20-279.27-30.20-279.27435.18378.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp