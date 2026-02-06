EC rejects Bengal plea, orders 25 IAS, IPS officers for poll observer duty

The Election Commission of India has rejected the West Bengal governments request to exempt 25 IAS and IPS officers from election duty. It has directed the officers to report to New Delhi for briefing as central observers for the upcoming Assembly elections in several states.

The decision was taken after the state government failed to respond to repeated requests from the poll panel to recommend officers for observer roles. In the absence of nominations, the ECI finalised the list on its own, including several senior Bengal cadre officers such as the state home secretary.

The West Bengal government had sought exemption for nine officers and proposed alternative names, but the request was turned down. The Commission has warned that failure to attend the briefing will be viewed seriously and could lead to disciplinary action.