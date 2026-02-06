Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Carbidopa, Levodopa and Entacapone Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Carbidopa, Levodopa and Entacapone Tablets, 12.5 mg/50 mg/200 mg, 18.75 mg/75 mg/200 mg, 25 mg/100 mg/200 mg, 31.25 mg/125 mg/200 mg, 37.5 mg/150 mg/200 mg, and 50 mg/200 mg/200 mg.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Stalevo Tablets, 12.5 mg/50 mg/200 mg, 18.75 mg/75 mg/200 mg, 25 mg/100 mg/200 mg, 31.25 mg/125 mg/200 mg, 37.5 mg/150 mg/200 mg, and 50 mg/200 mg/200 mg, of Orion Corporation.

Carbidopa, levodopa and entacapone tablets are indicated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.