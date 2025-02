ECL Finance standalone net profit declines 80.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.34% to Rs 140.67 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance declined 80.74% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 41.34% to Rs 140.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 239.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

