Paytm launches India's First Solar Soundbox for merchants

Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited) has announced the launch of its 'Paytm Solar Soundbox' for merchants, a first-of-its-kind in India. This innovative device requires minimal sunlight for a quick charge that provides full-day power, enabling uninterrupted payments and reliable, consistent service for India's small shop owners and merchants.

The Made in India Paytm Solar Soundbox is an environmentally friendly solution that uses a lowcost alternative energy source, ensuring that merchants in rural and remote areas as well as places experiencing electricity shortage can be a part of the digital ecosystem. With this, Paytm continues to support merchants, promote financial inclusion, and drive sustainable practices across the country.

This affordable device is equipped with a solar panel on top, allowing it to auto-charge under sunlight. It features two batteriesone that charges with solar energy and another that charges with electricity. Even if completely discharged, the solar battery can provide a full day of power after just 2-3 hours of sun exposure, while the electricity-powered battery can last up to 10 days without recharging. This minimizes the need for frequent charging and supports green energy. It features the Paytm QR code that customers can scan to make UPI and Rupay Credit Card payments via UPI.

Designed specifically for India's small merchants, including hawkers, cart vendors, artisans, craft sellers, flower sellers, and many other street vendors, the Paytm Solar Soundbox is a lightning fast 4G-connected device. A standout feature is its high-quality audio payment confirmation through a powerful 3-watt speaker, ensuring that merchants can hear payment notifications clearly even in noisy environments. The device supports audio notifications in 11 languages, catering to a diverse range of merchants and customers across India.

