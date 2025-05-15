eClerx Services spurts after strong Q4 outcome

eClerx Services surged 11.40% to Rs 3061 after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended March 2025.

The companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 152.2 crore in Q4 March 2025, marking a healthy 16.6% year-on-year growth and an 11% rise compared to Q3 December 2024.

Operating revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 898.3 crore, up 17.2% from a year ago and 5.2% higher sequentially. In dollar terms, the figure touched $104.9 million, an increase of 14.1% year-on-year and 4.2% quarter-on-quarter. Including other income, total revenue reached Rs 916.5 crore, reflecting a 16.1% YoY rise and a 4.7% QoQ uptick.

EBIT for the period was Rs 209.6 crore, up by 13.2% YoY and up by 9% QoQ. EBIT margin improved by 89 basis points sequentially to 22.9%. The company's delivery headcount stood at 19,267 at the end of March 2025, up 11.8% from the previous year.

For the full year FY25, eClerx posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 541.1 crore, up 5.8% from the previous year. Annual operating revenue stood at Rs 3,365.9 crore, reflecting a 15.1% YoY increase. However, the full-year EBIT margin dipped by 199 basis points to 21.9%, despite EBIT growing 5.41% YoY to Rs 753.4 crore.

Total consolidated cash and cash equivalents was at Rs 1025.8 crore (standalone Rs 400.1 crore) for FY25 versus Rs 1083.9 crore (standalone Rs 647.8 crore) for FY24.

eClerx provides business process management, automation and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure and technology companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News