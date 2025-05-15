Brigade Ent Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 247 cr

Brigade Enterprises reported 19.76% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 246.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 206.09 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations fell 14.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,460.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax for the March 2025 quarter was at Rs 305.65 crore, up 9.61% on a YoY basis.

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 976.72 crore (down 26.97% YoY), income from leasing was Rs 346.08 crore (up 38.07% YoY), while revenue from the hospitality segment stood at Rs 153.28 crore (up 18.25% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA stood at Rs 488 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 1.01% year-on-year (YoY). During the quarter under review, the real estate segment registered a sales volume of 2.03 million sq. ft., with a sales value of Rs 2,448 crore in Q4 FY25, an increase of 9% over Rs 2,243 crore in Q4 FY24. Collections for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,929 crore, compared to Rs 1,838 crore in Q4 FY24.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises, said, FY25 has been a landmark year for Brigade Group, with meaningful contributions across our businesses. The consistent demand has fuelled our expansion, and with a strong pipeline of 26 mn sft of ongoing projects and approximately 15 mn sft of upcoming developments, we are confident that we can maintain this momentum in the coming quarters as well. Furthermore, as of March 31, 2025, Brigade has achieved a significant milestonesuccessfully delivering 100 mn sft of built-up space across all its projects since inception.

This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in the real estate sector. Our continued focus on South India remains a priority, and we are actively seeking high-quality land parcels that align with our stringent standards and our unwavering commitment to a consumer-first approach.

Also Read

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The scrip fell 3.73% to Rs 1,050.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News