Dollar Industries tanks as Q4 PAT slips 14% YoY to Rs 29 cr

Dollar Industries tanked 4.52% to Rs 388.80 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 13.74% to Rs 29.24 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 33.90 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, total income jumped 9.73% year on year to Rs 550.91 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax tanked 11.38% to Rs 41 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 46.27 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 58.31 crore in Q4 FY25, down 1.6% YoY. EBITDA margin declined 10.6% in Q4 FY25 as against 11.8% in Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit rose 0.93% to Rs 91.03 crore on 8.81% rise in total income to Rs 1715.80 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Vinod Kumar Gupta and Binay Kumar Gupta, managing directors, Dollar Industries, said: We are pleased to share our financial performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of FY25. Our Total Income for Q4 FY25 rose by 9.7% YoY and 44.0% QoQ to Rs 55,091 lacs. For the full year, Total Income increased by 8.8% YoY, reaching Rs 1,71,581 lacs. This performance was supported by a YoY volume growth of 10.5% in Q4 FY25 and 4.6% in FY25. Quarterly Gross Profit grew by 6.8% YoY and 20.6% QoQ to Rs 16,340 lacs.

For the full year, Gross Profit grew by 12.2% YoY to Rs 56,740 lacs. Gross Profit Margin for Q4 FY25 stood at 29.8%, while the full-year margin expanded by 100 basis points YoY to 33.2%. EBITDA showed strong improvement in the financial year gone by, increasing by 15.3% YoY to Rs 18,802 Lacs.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.0% in FY25. Profit after tax for the year stood at Rs 9,104 lacs with a PAT Margin of 5.3%. We are pleased to announce that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, resulting in a dividend payout of 18.7%, subject to shareholder approval.

One of the standout achievements of the year was the remarkable performance of our modern trade and e-commerce channels, which recorded a YoY revenue growth of 86.8% in Q4 FY25 and 62.8% for the full year, contributing 8.2% to the total operating revenue. Dollar Protect, our rain guard segment, saw significant traction with a 47.4% YoY value growth and 40.3% YoY volume growth, accounting for 2.0% of total operating revenue in FY25. Additionally, Force NXT portfolio grew by 13.6% YoY in value and 13.4% in volume.

These results underscore the success of our strategic initiatives to enhance the contribution from high-margin products. Additionally, we have made significant inroads into new-age distribution channels, leading to increased contributions from modern trade and e-commerce. The company continues to focus on these growth initiatives to drive growth and profitability in the forthcoming years.

Meanwhile, the company recommended a final dividend at the rate of Rs 3 per share on the paid-up value of Rs 2 per share, subject to Shareholders approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM). The company has fixed 18 July, 2025 as the record date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025.

Further, the company approved re-appointment of Gopalakrishnan Sarankapani as a whole-time director of the company w.e.f 14" August, 2025 to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years as per recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Dollar Industries is primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of hosiery products in knitted inner wears, casual wears and thermal wears. It also has a Power Generation Unit sourced from Windmill and Solar.

