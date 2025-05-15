Tilaknagar Inds rallies after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 77 cr

Tilaknagar Industries zoomed 11.93% to Rs 338.75 after the company reported a 145.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 77.35 crore on 13.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 405.81 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 145.8% YoY to Rs 77.31 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 62.6%, compared with Rs 48 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin was at 19.3% in Q4 FY25 as against 13.4% in Q4 FY24.

The company registered a volume growth of 20.1% YoY, mainly driven by strong growth in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 66.4% to Rs 229.59 crore on 2.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,434.15 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Amit Dahanukar, chairman & managing director, said, "Q4 FY25 has seen a very strong close to the year; with high volume and value-led growth. Quarterly growth was driven by resumption of strong performance in our largest state of Andhra Pradesh (AP), both on YoY and QoQ terms. The Route to Market (RTM) change in AP is completed, and we expect our performance in the state to continue its growth trajectory, in-line with the industry. AP has been well supported by our other Southern states, each of which have seen market share improvements.

On the profitability front, we have seen strong growth in subsidy-adjusted EBITDA for Q4 FY25 at Rs 65 crore (up 35.5% YoY) with 16.6% margins. I am very proud to share that this is our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA. For FY25, the subsidy-adjusted EBITDA stands at Rs 226 crore, with margin at 16.1%. The growth in profitability has been aided by strong volume growth, operating leverage and disciplined cost management. Our focused drive on cash flow management continues, and we now stand at a net cash level of Rs 107 crore, showcasing our Balance Sheet strength.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share having face value of Rs 10 each for FY25 to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Tilaknagar Industries (TI) is one of Indias leading alcoholic beverage (alcobev) companies. It is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and its related products.

