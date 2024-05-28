Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ecofinity Atomix reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ecofinity Atomix reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4400.00% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of Ecofinity Atomix reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4400.00% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3336.84% to Rs 6.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.500.10 4400 6.530.19 3337 OPM %2.22-230.00 -0.92-173.68 - PBDT0.16-0.16 LP 0.28-0.26 LP PBT0.16-0.16 LP 0.28-0.26 LP NP0.15-0.16 LP 0.27-0.26 LP

